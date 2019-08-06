When A Woman Got A Text From Her Ex On The Eve Of His Wedding, She Just Didn’t Know What To Think

ADVERTISEMENT

A Twitter user posted a screengrab of a message sent to her by an ex-partner, but the content was far from expected. Not only was the contact surprising, but it was also sure to be impactful on another individual outside of the communication. And within days, the message had gone viral – triggering incredibly contrasting reactions.

Alexsa Sanchez Aguilar glanced at her phone as a message came in. The SMS displaying on the iPhone was a little unusual. It read: “Is this still Alexsa’s number?” Somewhat tentatively, the young woman responded in a way many people would in the same circumstances. “Um, yes…whose [sic] this?” she asked. And the reply left her shocked.

First came a name, followed by the question “remember me?” And Sanchez Aguilar certainly did recognize who it was from. It was a man with whom she’d been in a romantic relationship years earlier. Despite the deep feelings the pair had for each other at the time, though, the relationship had failed to last. They’d parted as a result, and that was that. Or so the young woman believed.

