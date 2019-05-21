A Year Before This Bride Was Due To Marry, Tragic News Forced Her To Cancel Her Engagement Shoot

ADVERTISEMENT

A wedding day is a memory to be treasured forever. And from the moment of her engagement, Becky Carey knew whom the photographer would be to capture the day. She clicked with Bonnie Turner when they met in spring 2018. But planning became difficult for Becky – and then she emailed Bonnie to ask a very big favor.

Often, at milestone moments in a person’s life, only a professional photographer’s touch is good enough. Such instances can include weddings, graduations, pregnancies and engagements, for example. When Becky Carey became engaged, then, she knew she wanted to celebrate her love for her fiancé Matt with photos to share with friends and family.

Indeed, Becky, who teaches at a school and hails from Woodbridge, Virginia, knew exactly whom she wanted as her engagement photographer. When she met Bonnie Turner in spring 2018, the pair immediately hit it off. After Becky became engaged, then, she soon booked a photo shoot with Bonnie. But there was a problem.

