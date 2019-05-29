This 20-Year-Old Died Of A Rare Disease Just Five Hours After Marrying The Love Of His Life

ADVERTISEMENT

When Tristin Laue and Tianna Hargrafen said their vows in the backyard of the Laue family residence in Waverly, Iowa, from a distance they made a fine couple. But a closer view would reveal that Tristin was sickly. Indeed, the 20-year-old was in fact gravely ill with a rare form of liver cancer.

Tristin had enlisted in the United States Army National Guard after graduating high school, signing up in July 2016. However, on his return from boot camp, Tristin would receive some bad news. He discovered that he had fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma (FLC), which is an uncommon type of liver cancer that tends to be found in teens and younger adults.

The cancer saw Tristin receive his medical discharge from the National Guard in April 2018. However, the news wasn’t all bad, since he had discovered a new love. Indeed, just as he was finishing up immunotherapy, he began to date Tianna. And the romance would soon blossom into something a bit more serious, even as Tristin began to suffer complications from his cancer.

