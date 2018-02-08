Weeks After These Conjoined Twins Were Born, The Parents Were Forced To Make An Impossible Decision

ADVERTISEMENT

When Candice and Grayson McNeill welcomed conjoined twins, they cherished every moment they shared with them. However, just five weeks after their daughters’ birth, the couple had to make a heartbreaking decision.

In 2017 Candice and Grayson were already the proud parents of three little girls. However, later that year, the family from Asheboro, North Carolina, looked set to become even bigger. That’s because Candice was expecting twins.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, 15 weeks into pregnancy, Candice and Grayson were dealt some devastating news. That’s when an ultrasound scan revealed that the couple’s twin girls were in fact conjoined. Unsurprisingly, the news came as a shock to the expectant parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT