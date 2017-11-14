There’s no ignoring it: college life in the U.S. is really, really weird. And while that may seem like a bold statement to make – maybe even a wrong one, in your opinion – we bet that many others around the world would agree with it.
After all, college can be pretty different in Europe and Australia, for instance. And to students overseas, some of the rituals and traditions of American universities seem totally bizarre by comparison to their own experiences. But if you’re still not convinced, then prepare to have your eyes opened. Indeed, from shadowy secret societies to the fervor over sports teams, U.S. college life is definitely not as normal as you may think.
18. Sharing a dorm room
While sharing a dorm room is practically a given for most U.S. students, it just seems plain weird to those who have studied abroad. Even freshmen are adults, after all, and they need their privacy. And don’t even get us started on having to put a tie on the door…
-
When Two Parents Went To Tuck Their Baby Into Bed, The Camera Captured Something Strange
-
18 Weird Things About College In The U.S. That Americans Consider Completely Normal
-
This Strange White Cat Appeared At A Funeral. Then It Wouldn’t Leave The Dead Man’s Grave
-
A Day After This 16-Year-Old Cheerleader Was Abducted, Police Discovered Her Family’s Charred Remains
-
It Was Queensland’s Biggest Croc For 30 Years. And Now It’s Dead There Could Be Violent Consequences
-
After An Arizona Couple Had Their Own Baby, They Went Online To Get Rid Of The Son They’d Adopted
-
When This Baby Baboon Fell At The Mercy Of A Lion, A Camera Recorded The Cat’s Incredible Reaction
-
This Couple Living In A Homeless Shelter Had A Baby, But Officials Refused To Let The Newborn Stay
-
This Woman Was Escaping The Wildfires On Her Bike When A Stranger Saw The Animal In Her Duffel Bag
-
After Charles II Of Spain Died In 1700, His Autopsy Revealed Some Truly Astonishing Results
-
This Shelter Cat Was Twice Returned Because Of The Strange Way He Showed Affection
-
This Bride-To-Be Spent $31K On A Wedding To The Man Of Her Dreams – Only For Him To Stand Her Up