18 Weird Things About College In The U.S. That Americans Consider Completely Normal

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no ignoring it: college life in the U.S. is really, really weird. And while that may seem like a bold statement to make – maybe even a wrong one, in your opinion – we bet that many others around the world would agree with it.

After all, college can be pretty different in Europe and Australia, for instance. And to students overseas, some of the rituals and traditions of American universities seem totally bizarre by comparison to their own experiences. But if you’re still not convinced, then prepare to have your eyes opened. Indeed, from shadowy secret societies to the fervor over sports teams, U.S. college life is definitely not as normal as you may think.

ADVERTISEMENT

18. Sharing a dorm room

While sharing a dorm room is practically a given for most U.S. students, it just seems plain weird to those who have studied abroad. Even freshmen are adults, after all, and they need their privacy. And don’t even get us started on having to put a tie on the door…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT