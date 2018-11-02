When A Couple Decided To Adopt Four Children, The Announcement Left Their Family In Hysterics

ADVERTISEMENT

For some married couples, adoption may be the more ideal route to growing their family. Tammy and Drew Waltz can certainly attest to that, as they welcomed four children into their home over Christmas holiday period in 2016. However, when they made the decision to adopt the kids, the announcement left their siblings in shock.

A resident of Kannapolis, North Carolina, Tammy works at the FIRE School of Ministry as a worship director. But her real passion lies elsewhere. Indeed, even before meeting Drew she felt the urge to adopt a child, despite being single. Coincidentally, he also harbored similar feelings prior to their relationship.

“We love adoption,” Tammy told UK newspaper the Daily Mail in September 2017. “And there’s nothing like a child finding somewhere to belong. Our passion is orphans.” With that in mind, the couple made a big decision at the back-end of 2016, after looking at a photograph of two siblings from Eastern Europe.

