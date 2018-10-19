When A Family Were Trapped By Wildfires, The Grandfather Talked To Them Till The Line Went Dead

ADVERTISEMENT

When Ed Bledsoe left home in the family car for an appointment, he couldn’t have foreseen the horror that would unfold soon after his departure. While he was away, a raging wildfire had edged ever closer to his property, making it extremely dangerous to return. Desperate to reach his family, Ed could only talk to them over the phone. But as they told him they loved him, the line went silent.

On July 26, 2018, 76-year-old Ed had left his house in Shasta County, California to go to see his doctor. For several days a wildfire had been raging in the area – not that Ed was overly concerned. After all, he claimed that nobody had told him or his family to vacate the area.

But while he was out, Ed received a panicked phone call from his wife, Melody. The wildfire had suddenly changed direction and she’d spotted the flames from their house. Worried about her safety, Melody told Ed that he needed to come and extricate her as a matter of urgency. And it wasn’t just his wife that needed freeing.

