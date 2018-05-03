When A Frantic Father’s Baby Went Missing, First Responders Found A Nightmare In The Daycare

ADVERTISEMENT

Cornelius Jones could hear his one-year-old daughter screaming, but he wasn’t able to get to her. It was dark, and he was frantic. So, he dialed 911 and the emergency services eventually got inside the building. But how on earth did all this happen?

Cornelius Jones is a father from Chicago who, one night back in 2015, got the fright of his life. At the time his one-year-old daughter Journee was enrolled in a daycare center called All Things Are Possible For Kids.

On the evening in question, Jones headed down to the facility to pick up his daughter. But when he arrived, everything was not as it seemed. There was something strange about the daycare center, and it immediately made Jones very worried indeed.

