When A Gay Couple Did Their First Dance, The Finale Caught Wedding Guests Completely Off-Guard

ADVERTISEMENT

Noah Aberlin and P.J. Simmons are a recently married couple with a shared passion for dance. And nowhere was this passion more apparent than at their wedding reception, when the two grooms put on a display that’s unlikely to be forgotten by anyone who witnessed it. The evening party was just warming up when the newlyweds took to the floor for a first dance that left their guests hollering in delight. And that was before the guys’ routine had reached its climax…

Aberlin, 36, is a professional dancer who has toured the country in various productions including Young Frankenstein and The Wizard of Oz. Fifty-one-year-old Simmons, meanwhile, adores salsa dancing, albeit on a more casual basis. The pair got together through their mutual friend, renowned theater actress Lauren Worsham. Simmons was unsure about Worsham’s plans to set him up with a stranger, but he decided to give it a shot. And he’s probably glad that he did, as he and Aberlin soon fell for each other in a major way.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t long before the pair became an item, a status they maintained for a decade before tying the knot in October 2018. The special day took place in Coxsackie, New York, and the newlyweds had a surprise in store during the reception party. In common with many newlyweds, Aberlin and Simmons planned to enjoy a first dance together – but this would be one with a difference, one the pair hoped would wow everyone in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT