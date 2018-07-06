When A Man Yelled At Her Autistic 13-Year-Old At The Zoo, This Mom Taught Him A Lesson On Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents of children with learning disabilities can face some unfortunate situations when out and about in public places. Ashley Wright can certainly relate to that, as a man yelled at her autistic 13-year-old son during a trip to the zoo in June 2018. Later that day, however, she hit back at him through an impassioned Facebook post.

A resident of Belleville, Canada, Ashley is the mother of two children named Logan and Brinlee. The former is 13 years old and stands over 6 feet tall, and he also suffers from a number of mental disabilities. According to his mom, the teenager has severe autism, echolalia and global developmental delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan earned a trip to the Riverview Park & Zoo in Peterborough, Ontario, for good behavior in June 2018. After a two-hour car journey, he and his family finally arrived, but their day out soon turned very sour. As they walked into the zoo, another group started to look back at the teenager, staring at him while he made some loud noises.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT