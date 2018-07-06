When A Teacher Looked In Her Student’s Backpack, She Was Surprised By Two Little Eyes Staring Back

ADVERTISEMENT

Books, pencils and a packed lunch are all items commonly found in a child’s school backpack. You might even find some sports gear in there, too. But one teacher got the shock of her life when she looked inside the bag of a student. Instead of discovering some stationery or a half-eaten sandwich, she found a pair of eyes staring back at her.

The discovery was made by Mrs Bobbi Nabors, a kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Elementary School (JES) in Jefferson, Georgia. On February 28, 2018, Mrs Nabors was carrying out a bag check. It was during this search that she found something very unexpected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The children had gone through their normal morning routine in the classroom like every other day. Typically, this included watching and taking part in the school’s video announcements, as well as enjoying a period of quiet time. Everything seemed very ordinary until the bookbags were checked.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT