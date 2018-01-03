When Her Adoptive Family Saw This Baby’s Face, They Soon Left Her Abandoned At The Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

The adoption process can be long and arduous, but for those desperate to welcome a child into their home, it’s all worth it in the end. However, one set of adoptive parents weren’t able to look past their new baby’s abnormalities, and they fled the hospital empty-handed.

Christina Fisher is a woman from the Fort Walton Beach area of Florida. Something remarkable happened to her back in 2016, and she quickly caught the attention of international news organizations. The story was reported far and wide.

It all began when Fisher was heavily pregnant. At the time, she was living in a trailer, and the father of her unborn baby hadn’t stuck around. Fisher already had an 18-year-old daughter, and she was soon going to welcome another child into the world.

