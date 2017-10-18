When This Beautiful Woman Had Her Long Hair Cut, The Transformation Left Her Utterly Unrecognizable

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you go to the hairdressers for a quick trim or for highlights to suit the season, there’s always a slight risk that you won’t like the outcome. But one brave woman from New York took things a step further. She had one of the most dramatic haircuts that YouTube has ever seen – and the internet loved it.

Jerome Lordet is a U.S.-based hairstylist, originally from France. He began cutting hair at the tender age of 16 when he was living in Paris, before he moved to New York City at 18. It was in the Big Apple that his career really took off.

Lordet worked at various hair salons in the city, where his talents were widely recognized. Before long, the French-born maestro started cutting hair for fashion magazine shoots as well as for movies and music videos. He soon had a list of famous clientele.

