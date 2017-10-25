When This Boy Was Lost Amid The Las Vegas Shooting, A Stranger Desperately Tried To Find His Mom

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the end of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 1, 2017. Country crooner Jason Aldean stood in front of 22,000 fans, strumming his guitar, his cowboy hat glowing beneath the bright stage lights.

As his set neared it conclusion, a popping sound rang out over the crowd. Many initially thought that it was caused by fireworks. It was the end of a music festival, after all, and everyone was in a celebratory mood. But when no one could see anything shining over the field, people realized that the source of the might be much more sinister. Even Aldean himself raced off stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullets rained down over the crowd, the source of the gunfire steady, rapid and unknown. In the panic, everyone started running or seeking out cover. Friends and family members became separated, some never to find each other again. And then there was five-year-old Aden Huser, who lost sight of all of his family members in the fray.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT