It was the end of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 1, 2017. Country crooner Jason Aldean stood in front of 22,000 fans, strumming his guitar, his cowboy hat glowing beneath the bright stage lights.
As his set neared it conclusion, a popping sound rang out over the crowd. Many initially thought that it was caused by fireworks. It was the end of a music festival, after all, and everyone was in a celebratory mood. But when no one could see anything shining over the field, people realized that the source of the might be much more sinister. Even Aldean himself raced off stage.
Bullets rained down over the crowd, the source of the gunfire steady, rapid and unknown. In the panic, everyone started running or seeking out cover. Friends and family members became separated, some never to find each other again. And then there was five-year-old Aden Huser, who lost sight of all of his family members in the fray.
-
When This Boy Was Lost Amid The Las Vegas Shooting, A Stranger Desperately Tried To Find His Mom
-
This Couple Uncovered Hidden Cameras In Their Airbnb, So They Immediately Called The Police
-
Some Roofers Offered This Homeless Guy A Job, And He Soon Showed Them His True Colors
-
20 Notorious Criminals That You Never Knew Were In The FBI Witness Protection Program
-
A Caller Said He Would Kill This Dad’s Daughter – But Then The Father Uncovered A Horrifying Scam
-
This Dog Lived In A Scorching Desert For Months. Then Rescuers Discovered The Heartbreaking Reason Why
-
After Their Son Died Because Of Medical Errors, These Devastated Parents Had A Grave Warning For Others
-
Two Families Tested Their Adopted Daughters’ DNA – And The Results Left Them Totally Dumbstruck
-
Katie Holmes Has Finally Gone Public With Her New Boyfriend, And You May Even Recognize Who He Is
-
This Woman Was Sick Of Catcallers Harassing Her, So She Started Taking Selfies With The Offenders
-
When A Woman Dumped This Dog In The Trash, She Didn’t Know What The Garbage Man Would Do
-
This Scene From It Was So Nightmare-Inducing That Even Bill Skarsgård Knew It Needed To Be Cut