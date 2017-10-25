When This Boy Was Lost Amid The Las Vegas Shooting, A Stranger Desperately Tried To Find His Mom

By Andrea Marchiano
October 25, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas

It was the end of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 1, 2017. Country crooner Jason Aldean stood in front of 22,000 fans, strumming his guitar, his cowboy hat glowing beneath the bright stage lights.

Image: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

As his set neared it conclusion, a popping sound rang out over the crowd. Many initially thought that it was caused by fireworks. It was the end of a music festival, after all, and everyone was in a celebratory mood. But when no one could see anything shining over the field, people realized that the source of the might be much more sinister. Even Aldean himself raced off stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: David Becker/Getty Images

Bullets rained down over the crowd, the source of the gunfire steady, rapid and unknown. In the panic, everyone started running or seeking out cover. Friends and family members became separated, some never to find each other again. And then there was five-year-old Aden Huser, who lost sight of all of his family members in the fray.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT