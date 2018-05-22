When These Brazilian Twins Reached 100 Years Old, They Celebrated With A Truly Phenomenal Photoshoot

ADVERTISEMENT

Twins seem to share a special bond, and evidence of this unique connection can clearly be seen between Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton. These Brazilian twins recently turned 100, and to celebrate their centennial birthday they starred in a one-of-a-kind, utterly adorable photo shoot.

Only a true sisterly love could produce such brilliant, heartwarming photos, and it’s a love that is now a century old. Maria and Paulina were born 1917 and grew up in Ibiraçu, Brazil. The sisters came from a large family, in which they were two out of 18 children. Nonetheless, their connection as twins has always been strong.

Today, only five of Maria and Paulina’s siblings remain in addition to themselves – all brothers. “There are many brothers (there are five more), but we are always together. Are not we born together?” Maria said in an interview with Brazil’s Globo.com.

