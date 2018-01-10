When This Bride Held Up A Sign At Her Wedding, Her Husband Was Completely Dumbstruck By Its Message

ADVERTISEMENT

One bride had been hiding a major secret from her groom. However, she decided that the couple’s wedding day was the perfect opportunity to break the news. Then, when her husband read the message she’d left him, he was left completely dumbstruck.

In 2017 one couple was busy preparing for their big day. The pair, Taylor and Kevin, had planned a spring wedding in Cassville, Wisconsin. And they were probably keen to give their loved ones a day to remember.

However, in the weeks leading up to the wedding, bride-to-be Taylor simply didn’t feel right. Whether it was pre-wedding jitters or something more worrying, she didn’t know. However, with each day that passed she began to feel worse and worse.

