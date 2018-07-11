When This Burn Victim Wouldn’t Attend Prom, Her Friends Didn’t Let The Tragedy Ruin Their Night

ADVERTISEMENT

Korryn Bachner was a typical teenager living in a Chicago suburb when a terrible accident left her with third-degree burns over much of her body. After several days in the ICU, she was released home, but still needed ample recovery time before she could return to normal life. Nonetheless, Korryn’s friends made sure she was still able to enjoy one of the most important dances of a teenager’s life.

At the time of the incident, Korryn was a well-liked sophomore attending Glenbard East High School in Illinois. She was a cheerleader for the high school football team and enjoyed spending time with her friends. Life seemed to be going fine for the 15-year-old, until one night changed everything.

The tragedy struck when Korryn was gathered around a backyard fire pit with about a dozen of her friends in the Glendale Heights neighborhood. A sudden flare-up caused flames to shoot out of the bonfire and onto the teenagers. It was shortly after 10:00 p.m. when neighbors reported hearing several loud pops and then a deafening boom. Emergency workers arrived on the scene shortly afterwards.

