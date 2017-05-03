When This Captain Collapsed On A 12-Mile March, The Way Soldiers Treated Her Left Millions Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015 29-year-old Sarah Cudd was an army captain based in Fort Knox, Kentucky. She and her comrades in the Public Health Command faced a particularly strenuous challenge in April of that year.

Cudd and her colleagues undertook a test for the Expert Field Medical Badge. This is a prestigious award given to military personnel who can pass a tough series of written and physical challenges.

The Expert Field Medical Badge is widely renowned as an extremely difficult badge to earn. In fact, the pass rate is only 17 percent, demonstrating just how hard it is to complete all the tests.

