Filling out forms is nobody’s idea of a good time. Indeed, bureaucracy can sometimes get way out of hand – especially when it comes to things like insurance. But it’s still important to make sure you’ve ticked every box and completed everything you need to. And to do that, you need to know exactly what’s being asked of you. Unfortunately for this woman, she didn’t quite understand what she was supposed to do – much to the amusement of her friends and family.
Alyssa Stringfellow hails from Arkansas, where she works as a teacher, dealing with special needs kids. But while the 25-year-old spends her days instructing younger minds, she didn’t manage to accurately follow instructions herself on this occasion.
Like most young people, Stringfellow found that her car insurance premiums were sky high. And one possible way to bring down your insurance costs is to get yourself insured on someone else’s policy. So that’s exactly what Stringfellow attempted to do.
-
After This Woman Fell From The Top Of A Cliff, People Were Furious With Her Boyfriend's Reaction
-
Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Have Revealed One Christmas Tradition That's Divided The Internet
-
When Car Insurers Asked Her For Front And Side Photos, This Woman Did The Most Embarrassing Thing
-
When This Man’s Wife Went Missing He Feared The Worst, But A Search On Instagram Left Him Stunned
-
A Female Soldier Has Revealed The Terrifying Truth About Life In North Korea's Army
-
A Weak Wombat Was Found Stumbling Along The Street – And Inside He Was Hiding A Heartbreaking Secret