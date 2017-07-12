When This Cop Went Undercover In A Wheelchair To Catch Thieves, What He Witnessed Left Him In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

When Staff Sergeant Mark Horsley went deep undercover in Vancouver, he hoped that the operation would lead to arrests. What he wasn’t expecting was a result that would change the way he looked at people forever, though.

The sting came following a series of robberies and attacks on members of the disabled community. People were being beaten up and mugged as they sat in their wheelchairs, unable to escape from their heartless attackers.



The incidents grew in number as the months rolled by, and increasingly severe crimes were recorded. There had already been 28 offenses in a little over a year, including one victim who was sexually assaulted and six more who needed medical treatment. The police knew that something had to be done.

