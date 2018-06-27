When This Couple Chose To Make A Big Change, Their Journey Would Take Them All The Way To Hollywood

ADVERTISEMENT

Lexi and Danny Reed describe themselves as "just your average couple." But together they did something extraordinary. A few small changes in their habits added up to a huge transformation in their lives. And the journey took them from their couch in Indiana to the red carpet in Hollywood.

Lexi, by her own admission, has always struggled with her weight. Whatever diet she tried or whichever weight loss program she signed up to, nothing seemed to work. Aged 16, she weighed more than 300 pounds, was socially awkward, took little care in the way she looked and felt she had no hopes of getting a boyfriend.

But then Lexi met Danny in a coffee shop near her home in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was adamant that she would get his number before she left and joked with her best friend about it. What Lexi didn’t foresee, though, was that he’d be interested in her – but days later, he asked her out.

