When This Couple Couldn’t Conceive Their Own Baby, They Asked His Mother To Carry It Instead

Getting along with your mother-in-law isn’t exactly a walk in the park for many people. But when Kayla Jones became broody, her husband’s mother Patty became a sort of guardian angel – or guardian “oven.” Incredibly, Patty agreed to carry her own grandchild as a surrogate.

This extraordinary tale of family altruism began 12 years ago when Kayla – a nurse from Texarcana, Arkansas – was just 17. The teenager was informed that she would need a partial hysterectomy because of a uterine tumor. As the tumor was benign, though, Kayla did not need chemotherapy and her ovaries would not be removed.

However, Kayla was subsequently given some shocking news – she would never be able to carry a child herself. At the time, this didn’t bother her much, as she later told Inside Edition. “When you’re 17, it doesn’t hit you as much that you can’t have children,” Kayla explained. “You’ve got prom and dates… what kind of cars people are driving. You know, that kind of teenager stuff.”

