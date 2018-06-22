When This Couple Invited Everyone To Learn The Gender Of Their Baby, The Twists Just Kept On Coming

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jess and Sam Serpe invited their loved ones to a gender reveal party, they of course intended to let their guests know what the gender of their baby would be. However, it soon turned out that this wasn’t the only revelation that the couple had in store. Because after revealing whether they were having a boy or a girl, the twists just kept coming.

Jess and Sam live in Rochester, New York. However, before they settled down, the couple were quite the travelers. And in August 2017 the jet-setting pair spent some time in Europe, soaking up the culture and taking in the sights.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trip was particularly special as the couple intended it to be their last big adventure, for a while at least. That’s because, when they returned home, Jess and Sam planned to start trying for their first baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT