When A Customer Noticed This Waitress’ Ear, What He Did Made Her Break Down In Tears

A waitress turned around to see that a customer had followed her into the restaurant’s back room. Then, he said something to her that blew her mind. Indeed, when she realized what exactly he was offering her, she simply couldn’t hold back the tears.

Keri Marie Carlson is a waitress from Branford, Connecticut. In April 2017 she was working at GW Carson’s Restaurant, serving burgers and steaks. It seemed like a perfectly normal day, but then something completely unexpected happened.

Carlson was busy waiting tables when a new customer walked in. Little did she know at this point that he would prove to be a very special individual indeed. Their first interaction came when Carlson subsequently seated the man at a table.

