When This Dad Refused To Pay His Son For Chores, He Unwittingly Set Him Up To Be A Millionaire

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of taking out the trash in exchange for some pocket money, this kid started doing something else to fill up his piggy bank. Indeed, while other kids were cleaning dishes, this teenager was up in his bedroom, broadening his horizons, one page at a time.

Caleb Maddix is a 14-year-old boy with a truly extraordinary story. He and his father, Matt Maddix, reside in St. Petersburg, Florida, and they lead no ordinary life. In fact, there’s something about the teenager that has thrust him into the limelight in recent months.

ADVERTISEMENT

It all started when Maddix was a little younger. He was chilling out at a friend’s house when he witnessed his friend’s mom pay her son $20. The money had been earned by doing some household chores. Moreover, it was at that moment that Maddix decided he wanted to start earning, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT