Instead of taking out the trash in exchange for some pocket money, this kid started doing something else to fill up his piggy bank. Indeed, while other kids were cleaning dishes, this teenager was up in his bedroom, broadening his horizons, one page at a time.
Caleb Maddix is a 14-year-old boy with a truly extraordinary story. He and his father, Matt Maddix, reside in St. Petersburg, Florida, and they lead no ordinary life. In fact, there’s something about the teenager that has thrust him into the limelight in recent months.
It all started when Maddix was a little younger. He was chilling out at a friend’s house when he witnessed his friend’s mom pay her son $20. The money had been earned by doing some household chores. Moreover, it was at that moment that Maddix decided he wanted to start earning, too.
-
Two Years After This Dog Ran Away, He Heard His Master’s Voice, And His Reaction Stunned Everyone
-
He Went For A Final Surf After Proposing. Then Rescuers Pulled His Lifeless Body From The Waves.
-
If One Of These Repulsive Things Bursts Out Of Its Egg In Your Garden, The Key Is Not To Panic
-
A Kayaker Explored This Decaying Old Ghost Ship And Inside Found The Remains Of A Fascinating Past
-
When This Woman Heard Screams From Inside A Trunk, She Got It Open And Found A Distressing Scene
-
When This Dad Refused To Pay His Son For Chores, He Unwittingly Set Him Up To Be A Millionaire
-
The Eraser Challenge Craze Is Sweeping Through Schools, And The Consequences Can Be Frightening
-
5 Years After His Wedding This Man Awoke In Hospital With A Terrible Conviction About His Wife
-
This Guy Was Cycling Through The Woods When He Was Suddenly Confronted By A Deadly Predator
-
Days After This Guy Posted A Selfie With His Dog, Police Arrived To Take Him Away
-
20 Reasons Why Ryan Reynolds Is Actually The Worst
-
A Wiener And A Pit Bull Made A Baby Together, And You Just Have To See The Puppy