When A Diner Realized What This Manager Was Up To, She Took A Photo That Quickly Went Viral

Lowe Petties was dining at a local fast food restaurant when an exchange by the counter caught her attention. The manager of the branch was having an unusual conversation with a female customer. So, Petties took a snap of the encounter and posted it on Facebook where it soon went viral.

Ahmed Elmadhoun runs a Frenchy’s Chicken restaurant off Richmond Avenue in Houston, Texas. The fast food joint specializes in Louisiana Creole cuisine. However, it’s the eatery’s fried chicken that tends to pull in the crowds of hungry diners.

On Wednesdays the restaurant runs a weekly special, in which customers can get their hands on two pieces of chicken for just $1.29. As a result, midweek is always a particularly busy time for Elmadhoun and his staff.

