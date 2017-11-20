When This Doctor Awoke From Surgery, He Claimed He Had An Urgent Message From The Afterlife

ADVERTISEMENT

The loud, steady beating of a heart-rate monitor. The clang of metal medical instruments being plucked from their tray. A team of surgeons surrounding a hospital bed. And a bright overhead light shining directly on a patient whose life hangs in the balance.

These are the tense scenes that we instantly envisage when we think of emergency surgery. The patient being operated on, of course, is almost always oblivious to all of this. For Dr. Rajiv Parti, however, a life-or-death operation in 2010 catapulted him into an out-of-body experience.

He subsequently claimed that he knew that he wasn’t dreaming or imagining things as he underwent surgery. Every detail was so palpable that he was convinced that what he saw was real. When he awoke, moreover, he told everyone that he had crossed over to the other side and had a message to share.

