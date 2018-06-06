When Doctors Saw This 11-Year-Old, They Thought She Was Pregnant – But The Truth Was Far Worse

ADVERTISEMENT

After Cherish-Rose Lavelle’s mom Louise noticed a change in her child’s personality, she feared that something was wrong. So, when her daughter began experiencing stomach pains, Louise rushed her to a doctor, who informed them that Cherish-Rose might be pregnant. However, the truth turned out to be much more serious than that.

By the time she was 11, Cherish-Rose was growing into a bright and bubbly pre-teen. The little girl from Hervey Bay, Australia, had bags of energy and was always putting on a show in front of her friends and family.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, towards the end of 2017, Cherish-Rose’s mother Louise sensed that something was different about her daughter. Speaking to the Fraser Coast Chronicle in January 2018, the concerned mom revealed, “Over the last two months, I noticed my little girl had changed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT