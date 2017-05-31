When Their Dog Wouldn’t Stop Barking, This Mom-Of-9 Realized Her Family Were In Grave Danger

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone abandoned Capone the dog on the side of a highway. Shortly afterwards, a truck driver was passing, and that’s how the Fullmer family came to rescue him. However, little did they know that he would one day rescue them in return.

Angela Fullmer lives in Des Moines, Iowa, with her husband. Together, they have nine children and two dogs. Indeed, the couple were delighted to welcome their ninth child into the family in December 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fullmer’s husband works as a truck driver and travels all around the U.S. However, one day in December 2015 he’d noticed something unusual during one of his shifts. There on the side of the highway was a little stray dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT