Someone abandoned Capone the dog on the side of a highway. Shortly afterwards, a truck driver was passing, and that’s how the Fullmer family came to rescue him. However, little did they know that he would one day rescue them in return.
Angela Fullmer lives in Des Moines, Iowa, with her husband. Together, they have nine children and two dogs. Indeed, the couple were delighted to welcome their ninth child into the family in December 2016.
Fullmer’s husband works as a truck driver and travels all around the U.S. However, one day in December 2015 he’d noticed something unusual during one of his shifts. There on the side of the highway was a little stray dog.
-
When Their Dog Wouldn’t Stop Barking, This Mom-Of-9 Realized Her Family Were In Grave Danger
-
One Year After This Husband Left His Wife For A Younger Woman, He Realized The Sobering Truth
-
This Man Was In His Yard On A Rainy Night When He Heard A Wretched Cry From The Shed Roof
-
10 People Who've Sworn On Their Lives That They Were Abducted By Aliens
-
20 Things About Naked And Afraid That Reveal What Really Goes On When The Cameras Stop Rolling
-
This 12-Year-Old Girl Took A Blow To The Head, A Scan Revealed Her Parents’ Worst Nightmare
-
This Woman Got A Call About A Dying Kangaroo – But When She Arrived There Was An Even Bigger Problem
-
This Crew Saw Something Strange Floating In The Ocean – And Then They Were Running For Their Lives
-
This Toddler Was Locked Inside His Mom’s Car. Then Firefighters Were Floored By His Reaction
-
When This Teen Handed Her Mom’s Boyfriend A Gift, He Broke Down When He Saw What Was Inside
-
Mom’s Baby Was Covered In Bruises After Daycare – And What The Cameras Caught Was Beyond Distressing
-
When This Mom Breastfed Her Baby At A Restaurant, The Waitress Gave Her A Note That Left Her Stunned