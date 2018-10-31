When A Fast-Food Worker Bought A Homeless Man A Meal, He Didn’t Realize He Was Being Watched

ADVERTISEMENT

When a homeless man came up to the counter of the burger joint, Matthew Resendez asked him what he wanted to eat just like any other customer. Matthew then ordered the meal and paid for it himself. Unbeknownst to Matthew, though, an onlooker had seen everything and was about to add their own ending to the story.

Matthew, who worked at Burger King in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas, was on an evening shift in June 2016 when the homeless man walked in. The apparently “disheveled” gentleman only had a handful of coins amounting to about 50 cents on him. He walked up and asked if this small sum would enable him to buy something to eat.

Instead of sending the homeless man on his way, Matthew asked him to state what he’d like to eat if were able to afford it. The gentleman explained that he was ravenously hungry, and so any item on the menu would be appreciated. Matthew then showed real compassion. Indeed, his actions later caused the Love This Pic website to call him a “saint in a fast food uniform.”

