When This Fireman Waded Into His Totally Flooded Home, He Found A Single Precious Item Had Survived

When Hurricane Harvey tore through his town, all one man could do was watch as his home succumbed to floodwaters. Thanks to the storm, he lost pretty much everything. But, miraculously, one special item survived.

Kyle Parry and Stephanie Hoekstra first met each other at their high school in Ontario, Canada. Their journey to the altar would not be a straightforward one, however. That’s because Parry moved to Lumberton, Texas, in 2013 in search of a fresh start.

He’d followed a friend to the small community, where he soon secured a job as a firefighter. In the meantime, Hoekstra was fairly settled back at home in Canada. She was the mom to two young children and was busy raising her family as a single mother.

