When This Former Cop Saw A Bright Red Baby Locked In A Car, His Actions Left Onlookers Gobsmacked

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Eckel had already retired from the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office in New Jersey by the time Monday, August 29, 2016, rolled around. The 53-year-old had no intentions of making quick, potentially life-saving decisions like the ones he used to on the job as a police officer.

Eckel went to a shopping center in Howell Township, NJ, just after noon that day because he needed smart T-shirts for a new job he was about to start. He would be working as a security officer in the state’s school system – presumably a slower-paced role than policing had been.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having driven in from his home in nearby Jackson Township, Eckel found a space for his car in the shopping center’s parking lot in front of Kohl’s, the department store where he intended to pick up his workplace attire. He undoubtedly felt the summer heat as he walked from his car to the store’s entrance – temperatures soared into the high 80s on that summer afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT