When She Found This Butterfly With A Broken Wing, A Woman Came Up With The Most Inspiring Solution

When Romy McCloskey found a butterfly with a broken wing, her heart bled for it. The fact that the insect would never fly and would probably perish as a result devastated her. However, she soon came across the most astonishing solution.

McCloskey comes from The Woodlands near Houston in Texas. There, she works at her own costume design business and makes beautifully intricate outfits. And McCloskey’s passion for prettiness doesn’t end there.

In her spare time, McCloskey keeps monarch butterflies. The species is one of the best known in North America and is easily recognizable thanks to the insects’ delicate orange, black and white-spotted wings.

