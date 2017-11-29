When This Guy Saw An Old Lady Clinging To A Lamp Post, A Bystander Caught His Actions On Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

The old lady had only left the house to pick up some candy, but she soon encountered breathing difficulties that left her clinging to a lamp post. She had no choice but to hang on for dear life. But thankfully, when no one else seemed to care, this guy came to her rescue.

Storm Doris was about to hit the United Kingdom. As a result, the weather had been all over the news that day. Experts gave their opinions on how much damage the storm might do when it reached land.

And on February 23, 2017, Storm Doris struck England and other parts of the U.K. Wind speeds of up to 94mph were recorded, and people were urged to be wary of the dangers that the gusts could pose. Moreover, as the day went on it became clear that most of the country had been affected by the storm.

