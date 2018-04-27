When This Hotel Housekeeper Was Cleaning, She Found A Secret Stash In A Guest’s Room

ADVERTISEMENT

Hotel housekeeper Brigid Murray was going about her daily business when she uncovered a staggering surprise. She’d found a guest’s secret stash buried inside a drawer. And whoever it belonged to had no idea that it was missing.

In 2015 Tony and Betty from Ypsilanti, Michigan, were in the middle of a major move across the country. The elderly couple were relocating more than 350 miles south to the state of Kentucky. And as a result of the long distance, they had to make some stops along the way.

They enjoyed one such stopover at the Ann Arbor Regent Hotel and Suites, MI. The couple stayed there to recuperate, before continuing on their way to KY. When they departed, however, they left something very important behind.

