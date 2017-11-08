When Instagram Deleted This Woman’s Weight Loss Journey, It Jolted Her Into Action

ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan Bartley had already battled haters and body shamers while on her weight loss journey. So when Instagram took down one of her posts tracking her transformation, it was just another setback that Bartley took in her stride. Indeed, she chose instead to fight back against the decision – and, in doing so, the inspirational young woman may have won over even more fans.

That plucky spirit, however, was something that Bartley had cultivated ever since she was a pre-teen. Back then, the California resident had had to face a challenge that would have even devastated those decades older than she had been.

Specifically, she had been diagnosed as suffering from ovarian torsion. Moreover, this painful, rare condition would eventually lead to the loss of one of Bartley’s ovaries when she was just 12 years old. At 14, meanwhile, she underwent a surgical procedure to untwist her other ovary.

