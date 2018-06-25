When This Little Girl Had A Panic Attack, Her Mom Saw A Flight Attendant Giving Her Special Drinks

ADVERTISEMENT

Flying can be a stressful experience for many people. But for Erika Joergean Swart and her daughter, their trip could have been disastrous. When Gabby, nine, began to experience extreme anxiety, Erika became deeply concerned – until she noticed one of the flight attendants taking a special interest in their plight.

Erika was travelling with her children on a Southwest Airlines flight from Orlando to Newark when Gabby started to feel anxious. Erika’s husband wasn’t on the flight, and she was sitting with her two younger daughters, aged four and seven. The mom-of-three later told People that her elest daughter wasn’t normally a fearful child, so the panic attack had been unexpected.

Although Gabby had flown before, for some reason it seemed that this time was different. Even before the plane had taken off, in fact, the young girl began to show signs of distress. “She was asking me questions, trying to hold my hand across the aisle, starting to bite her fingernails,” Erika told Today.

