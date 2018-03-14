When This Mailman Took A Wrong Turn, He Came Upon A Scene That Made His Military Training Kick In

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States Post Office has a very specific delivery system. Letters and parcels are sorted by zip code, bundled together with other packages bound for the same zip code range, and then flown to their destinations right across the country. Upon arrival, the items are subsequently precisely sorted so that the mail carrier on the right route can deliver them.

This system is so well tuned that most employees have a specific route they follow each and every day. Indeed, many workers say the twists and turns of their delivery area become ingrained in their minds over time. So, when postman Ben Garcia made a wrong turn in Arvada, Colorado, it could be seen as being something out of the ordinary. Except for one vital fact.

And that is that Garcia was actually covering a colleague’s round that day. But it turned out to be a stroke of luck that he was. Because as Garcia rounded the wrong corner, he saw something that he knew he couldn’t ignore. Being an ex-serviceman, Garcia had endured his share of military training, and now his instincts took over. He hopped out of his mail truck – he knew his route could wait.

