When A Man Found This Giant Water Bubble In His Garden, He Jumped On It To Pop It Like A Zit

Have you ever wandered into your garden, only to find a large chunk of it is suddenly a lot taller than you remember? Well, that’s exactly what happened to one man in Pennsylvania. His solution? Pop it like nature’s very own zit. What happened next may be the most satisfying thing you’ll ever see.

James Callender is a pastor from Pennsylvania. Born in Parker, he now lives in Cambridge Springs, and he’s clearly a man invested in his lawn. One day, however, he came out to find a surprise awaiting him on his normally perfectly well-kept grass.

There, plain as day in the middle of his yard, was an oddly raised patch of grass. On closer inspection, the bump seemed to behave in a manner similar to a giant bubble, moving in a fashion not unlike a water bed when prodded and poked.

