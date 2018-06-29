When This Man Popped Bubbles In Front Of Some Cops, His Next Move Left Them Totally Dumbstruck

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows two police officers, fully armed, watching as the young man calmly steps in front of them. From off-screen someone blows bubbles, and the man casually stretches out his hand to pop them. But his next move leaves both cops shaking their heads in amazement.

The man in the video is Julius Dein, a 24-year-old British street magician and social media star. He was visiting the city of Newcastle in northern England to show some of his best tricks to members of the public. And Dein subsequently posted a compilation video of highlights to his YouTube channel, where he has more than half a million subscribers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video, entitled “How to impress a girl with magic tricks,” shows Dein performing some of his favorite illusions. In one scene, he transforms a £10 note into a credit card. Later in the video, he turns a packet of M&Ms into Skittles, as two young women look on disbelievingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT