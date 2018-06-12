When A Mom Arrived At Daycare, She Was Horrified To See What Staff Had Done To Her Daughter’s Feet

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jessica Hayes arrived to collect her daughter from daycare, she was absolutely horrified to see what staff appeared to have done to her child. Because of their alleged actions, the little child’s feet had been left bruised and swollen. And as a result, Hayes decided to speak out.

Hayes lives in North Carolina with her young daughter. As a single mother without many family members nearby, she sometimes relies on daycare to look after her baby. So, she must have been happy to find a center that she could trust.

That place was Pleasant Hill Day Care in Elkin, NC. On Facebook, the childcare service has a 4.8 rating and boasts many glowing reviews from satisfied parents. As far as we know, Hayes was among those happy customers, until one alleged incident that apparently took place in May 2018.

