When This Mom Had A Crisis At The Cash Register, Another Customer Knew She Had To Get Involved

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie Kanefke was checking out at her local Walmart store when she had a crisis at the cash register. The young mom did everything she could to handle the situation. But little did she know that another customer was watching – and they felt that they had to step in.

Kanefke lives in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In 2014 she and her husband Jimmy became the parents of a little boy. As a result, they were learning how to manage their family budget which, since Kanefke was a stay-at-home mom, consisted of just one income.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make their money go further, Kanefke was open to pursuing supermarket deals. So when a friend told the young mom that her local Walmart was willing to price-match on products, she decided to take full advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT