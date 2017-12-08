When A Mom Was Rushed To ER With Stomach Cramps, The Doctor’s Diagnosis Made Her Husband Furious

ADVERTISEMENT

As she waited in the emergency room, one woman had no idea of the news her doctor was about to break. She had suffered severe stomach cramps all morning. But when she learned what was causing them, her husband was furious.

Kristy comes from the seaside city of Mandurah in Australia. There she has built the perfect family life for herself with her husband, Ray. Together the couple had three children – two sons called Lachlan and Cambell and a daughter named Kaitlyn.

Kristy remembers the births of her three children fondly. She had planned each of them meticulously, choosing to welcome all three at the luxurious St. John of God Subiaco private hospital in Perth. Furthermore, every time she had private obstetric help.

