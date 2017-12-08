As she waited in the emergency room, one woman had no idea of the news her doctor was about to break. She had suffered severe stomach cramps all morning. But when she learned what was causing them, her husband was furious.
Kristy comes from the seaside city of Mandurah in Australia. There she has built the perfect family life for herself with her husband, Ray. Together the couple had three children – two sons called Lachlan and Cambell and a daughter named Kaitlyn.
Kristy remembers the births of her three children fondly. She had planned each of them meticulously, choosing to welcome all three at the luxurious St. John of God Subiaco private hospital in Perth. Furthermore, every time she had private obstetric help.
-
McDonald’s Has Made An Announcement That Will Mark The End Of An Era For The Fast Food Giant.
-
This Woman's Mother-In-Law Criticized Her For Not Cleaning – But Her Husband Had The Best Response
-
When A Mom Was Rushed To ER With Stomach Cramps, The Doctor's Diagnosis Made Her Husband Furious
-
This Mother Gave Birth To A Seemingly Normal Baby – But He Immediately Went Down In History
-
Experts Now Fear That New Zealand’s Massive 2016 Earthquake Could Foreshadow A Far Bigger Threat
-
JFK’s Grandson Is Now All Grown Up – And The Family Resemblance Is Just Uncanny