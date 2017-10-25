When This Mom Was Giving Birth, The Doctor Was Acting Strangely. And Then They Noticed His Feet

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a baby is undoubtedly one of the most terrifying experiences of many women’s lives. As a result, it’s important that they feel comfortable in their delivery doctor’s care. So when one woman noticed something strange about her obstetrician’s behavior, it set alarm bells ringing.

Alex Sims comes from Las Vegas, Nevada. As a preschool teacher she is no doubt a natural around young children. Consequently, it’s safe to say that she was looking forward to the prospect of welcoming her son, Jared, into the world May 2015.

When the time came for Alex to deliver her baby, doctors placed her into an induced labor at Sunrise Hospital in Winchester, Nevada. Due to complications, however, medical staff thought that the expectant mom might need an emergency c-section. And to make matters even worse, her regular doctor was on vacation.

