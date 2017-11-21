When This Mom Was Handed Her Family Portrait, She Was Shocked To See A Stranger In The Background

Most families choose to get portraits done as a sentimental keepsake. But when one woman turned up to collect the photograph of her children, she had quite a surprise. There was a man in the image who she had never seen before in her life. But how had he gotten there?
A few years ago, one American mom, who goes by the name of Ms Brownfield, decided that it was time to get a family portrait done. So she took her four children down to a photography studio to pose for some shots that might be worthy of a place on the family mantelpiece.
Or so she thought, at least. The reality was that the family portrait didn’t quite go to plan. And to make things even worse, the mishap ended up being broadcast on national television. People seemed to find it hilarious, though – and she did too, in the end.
