When This Mother Gave Birth To Her Baby, Nurses Were Shocked By The Newborn’s Hair

When one mom gave birth to her new baby, she couldn’t wait to see what she looked like. However, when her little girl arrived, she wasn’t the only one shocked by her unique looks. In fact, even her nurses couldn’t hide their surprise.

In early 2016 Jessica Smith lived in Amory, Mississippi, with her two children. And she was just about to welcome a daughter with partner Kyle Clayton Thomas. Thomas was a soldier with the Mississippi Army National Guard and worked out of Senatobia, MS.

Understandably, he must have been looking forward to the birth of his first child. But, tragically, Thomas would never get to see his daughter grow up. In May 2016 the new father was involved in an accident during a training exercise in California.

