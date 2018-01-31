When This Mother Heard Her Husband’s Screams, She Knew Something Was Terribly Wrong With Her Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

There can be few more chilling experiences than hearing your partner screaming from your baby’s bedroom. Which is why nobody could prepare this family for the shock and heartbreak that was to come after a heater malfunctioned in their upstairs bedroom. And when Keri Volmert heard the words “I think Sammie is dead,” she froze.

On February 28, 2016, Keri and Larry Volmert from Fort Worth, Texas, put their 17-month-old daughter to bed like it was any other night. She had cried a little bit, but as usual after a couple of minutes she was asleep. Unfortunately for this happy family, however, they were about to discover something terrible the next morning that would change their lives forever.

The married couple had set up a happy home with their two children Jackson, 3 and Sammie, 17 months. With everything in place, the four of them were leading an idyllic life. Keri would likely never have believed that something so awful was lying in store for them.

