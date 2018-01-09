When This Mother Knocked On The Door, The Family Inside Were Blown Away By Her Surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

This mother knocked on her daughter’s door over Thanksgiving. When she answered, though, her family were blown away by a surprise.

For families across the globe, the holiday seasons are still considered some of the most important periods of the year. Due to circumstances, though, not all of those families can spend that precious time together. And when this mother knocked on her daughter’s door over Thanksgiving in 2015, the latter was left speechless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaw Communications is a major Canadian telecom corporation, boasting 3.2 million customers. Among these are almost two million internet users and more than a million subscribers to the company’s home-phone services. And Shaw decided to reward three of those families ahead of the holidays, tying into the company’s new viral video campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT