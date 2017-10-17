When A Mother Spotted This Stranger’s License Plate, She Told Her Son To Run And Tell Staff

ADVERTISEMENT

An Alabama mother and son had just joined a line of cars at the local drive-thru when the young boy noticed something odd. Just a few seconds later he jumped out of the vehicle and sprinted towards the car in front. He was desperate to get there in time.

This is the story of a nine-year-old boy named Landon Routzong, who hit headlines recently for something he did while out with his mom in his hometown of Troy, Alabama. His actions on that summer’s day in 2017 were so remarkable that his story ended up causing a social media storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was just a normal day for Landon and his mom, Tara Parker Routzong. They headed out in the car to pick up some food and ended up at their local Chick-fil-A drive-thru restaurant out on Highway 231. As they joined the line of cars, however, Landon noticed something out of the ordinary.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT