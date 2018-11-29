When Passengers Refused To Make Room For A Wheelchair, The Bus Driver Dealt Out The Perfect Punishment

ADVERTISEMENT

While a bus driver was following his usual route around the city of Paris, Francois Le Berre, a wheelchair user, attempted to board his bus. And when passengers refused to make room, the driver decided to punish them in a perfect way.

Making your way around in a wheelchair isn’t always easy, and in this instance Le Berre was traveling within the outskirts of a city. Public transport can be a great way to get around, of course, but it isn’t perfect for everybody.

Le Berre is a disabled wheelchair user, and issues relating to accessibility have to be considered when someone in his condition travels by public transport. In this case, though, his disability almost stopped him from boarding a bus.

